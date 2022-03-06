x
Celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday

To celebrate what would have been Dr. Seuss' 118th birthday, children gathered at a venue in Exeter to enjoy several Seuss-related activities.
EXETER, Pa. — Dr. Seuss would have turned 118 earlier this week and on Sunday, kids gathered in Exeter for a weekend celebration of the famous children's author.

Social Le'Air Boutique and Events, along Wyoming Avenue, held a birthday party with crafts, games, and of course, reading all Dr. Seuss books.

"We're celebrating Dr. Seuss's birthday. So we're planning to do have fun for the whole time and we're gonna celebrate the whole day," said Lexi and Emily when asked what they were celebrating.

There were also snacks and karaoke to honor Dr. Seuss' birthday. 

