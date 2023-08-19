Celebrating all things tomato in Pittston

A busy weekend full of food, friends, and tomatoes in part of Luzerne County.

PITTSTON, Pa. — It's a celebration of all things tomato in the city of Pittston.

"Anything with tomatoes is awesome," said Missandra Kennedy, Duryea.

"We've been waiting for this festival since summer started since I came to a restaurant here, and I thought, oh my gosh, this whole town is set up for this festival; let's do it," said Maureen Cameron, Mountain Top.

Nearly 300 runners and walkers took to the streets of the city's downtown for the annual Ultimate Tomato 5K.

"I'm usually just a spectator, but I wanted to get a little energy and decided to do it. We did our best, and we are proud and happy we finished," said Preston Klem, Dupont.

"It was pretty good. It was a great temp for a race. I heard that last year was really hot, and it was hard to do," said Greyden Roehrich, Tunkhannock.

Runners like 9-year-old Greyden Roehrich of Tunkhannock went home with some hardware.

"I did not expect to win any medals really because I didn't get much training," said Roehrich.

The streets weren't just packed with people wanting to watch the race; people flocked to Main Street to see floats and other community groups as part of the 40th annual Pittston Tomato Festival Parade.

"We try to come every year one to get out of the house, and it's beautiful, but we do this to enjoy the parade and have fun," said Kennedy.

For some people, this is their first Tomato Festival Parade experience since moving to the area.

"We're from out in Arizona, so they don't throw candy out; they don't have parades like this, so it's very nice, unique, and enjoyable," said Jacob Cameron.

But of course, the big draw is the food.

"Absolutely, I want to get some tomato pie," said Michael Wrobel, Maryland.

"Without a doubt, there's a lot of great Italian food, pizza, pastries, you name it, it's up there, so I'm going to fill up and get my carbs in, too," added Klem.

The Pittston Tomato Festival runs through Sunday.