Celebrating 100 years during a pandemic

Since the 100-year-old can't leave the nursing home, friends and family brought the party to her.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Always dressed to the nines, friends, and family expected nothing less from Pam Delicati on her 100th birthday, all the way down to a sparkly mask.

"It makes me so happy, really. I'm so happy they're here," Pam said.

Almost all of Pam's family members were able to come together to Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes-Barre Township for a very special outdoor birthday party, complete with masks.

"She's just beaming, really, and understandably so," said Pam's daughter, Christine Marianacci.

Her loved ones joke, she must be lying about her age; there is no way she can really be 100 and look and feel this good.

"Well, she's exercised up until, well, I think she still does do little exercises. She eats really well," Pam's granddaughter, Alissa Marianacci, explained.

Pam agrees, there is no secret, just taking care of yourself.

"I do what I have to do, and I stick to it. I don't put aside and say forget about it," the 100-year-old said.

And as if turning 100 years old isn't special enough, Pam's family says what makes the party even better is just a few months ago, they didn't even know if something like this would be possible because of the pandemic, a lonely time for so many residents in nursing homes.

"She got down a little bit. I got to see her through the window in the parking lot. This is just perfect," Pam's daughter explained.