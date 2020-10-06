Caught on camera: Fawn rescued after falling into cement water reservoir

It happened about a week ago in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A baby deer had to be rescued after falling into an 8-foot deep water reservoir, and it was caught on camera.

The game commissioner released the video of Deputy Game Warden Mike Pevear coming to the fawn's rescue.

Officials say deer fell into the cement water reservoir about a week ago in Exeter Township.

Pevear waited until the fawn calmed down before wrapping it in a blanket and hoisting it to safety.