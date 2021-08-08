WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after the SPCA removed several cats from a home in Luzerne County.
The home along Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre is now condemned.
Officials with the SPCA say seven cats were removed.
No word on if any charges will be filed or if any arrests were made in Wilkes-Barre.
Cats removed from Wilkes-Barre home
