Cats die in Luzerne County fire

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Two pets died in a fire Sunday morning in Luzerne County.



Crews were called to a home along Lawrence Street in Edwardsville just before 10 a.m.



When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire in the basement.



Flames went up the side of the wall. There was also a lot of smoke throughout the home.



The person who lives here was not at home but two cats died. One was rescued and another is still missing.



The cause of the fire in Luzerne County is under investigation.