Cat show held in Luzerne County

Over a dozen cats were shown at a first-of-its-kind event at the Lands at Hillside Farms on Saturday.

The show was held at the Lands at Hillside Farms, in Kingston Township, near Shavertown as a cooperative effort by the Penn State Extension, 4-H, and Cat Fanciers' Association.

There have been cat shows in PA for adults, but this was the first one that kids could enter.

Organizers say a lot goes into determining the winners, "What the judge is looking for is, is the cat responsive on the table, was the cat responsive on the table, is it going to play on the pole, or will it play with a toy," said Albert Sweitzer, national member Cat Fanciers' Association.

