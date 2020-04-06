Cartwright vs. Bognet set for congress race in November

Jim Bognet claimed victory for the Republican nomination and Congressman Matt Cartwright is running for a fifth term.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Hazleton area native Jim Bognet has claimed victory for the Republican nomination in the 8th Congressional District race against Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright.

Bognet says it's Luzerne County voters who helped him secure a spot on the November ballot.

"We really tried hard to get out in front of people, even in a COVID environment, tell them our message of supporting President Trump, of bringing jobs and economic growth back to northeastern Pennsylvania and fighting illegal immigration and illegal trade practices by China," Bognet said.

Congressman Matt Cartwright is running for a fifth term.

He says bringing jobs to our area is and will continue to be a big priority for him too.

"You know, our fair share of the federal tax money that we pay needs to be put to work for us in our economy to create better-paying jobs and make it a better place to stay when our kids get outta school," Cartwright said.

Both candidates said they believe their plans for handling the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis in our area will play a major role in the election.

Bognet says he thinks it will lead to a change in the 8th Congressional District seat, but not to one in the white house.

"Well, I'll tell you in my election the out surge of support for me here in Luzerne County carried me over the line," he explained. "I think Luzerne County, Lackawanna County, Wayne, Pike, and Monroe will all be essential to deciding who the president of the United States is and I am going to work my butt off to make sure that it's President Donald J. Trump.

Cartwright said he hopes to continue to represent Northeastern Pennsylvania.