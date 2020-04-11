Cartwright vs. Bognet in the 8th

"I think everybody was able to prepare themselves that we might not know tonight who won the election. And you know, campaigning in the COVID year, it just was a very unique situation, very hard to figure out how to get out to the people or how to get messages to the people and if that wasn't hard enough for most of the year, now you going to sit after all of this, maybe go home and not know if you won or lost," said Former U.S. Congressman, Lou Barletta.