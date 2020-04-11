Cartwright vs. Bognet in the 8th

HAZLETON, Pa. — Newswatch 16 was at Pines Eatery in Hazleton for most of Election night for Jim Bognet's campaign party.
His supporters watched the results come back.
Jim Bognet.
The Republican candidate is running against incumbent Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright for the 8th Congressional District.
Newswatch 16 talked with one of Bognet's supporters, former Hazleton Mayor and former U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta about the possibility of not knowing the outcome of this race.
"I think everybody was able to prepare themselves that we might not know tonight who won the election. And you know, campaigning in the COVID year, it just was a very unique situation, very hard to figure out how to get out to the people or how to get messages to the people and if that wasn't hard enough for most of the year, now you going to sit after all of this, maybe go home and not know if you won or lost," said Former U.S. Congressman, Lou Barletta.
Newswatch 16 was told Jim Boget should address the crowd Tuesday evening.