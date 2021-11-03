Cartwright pushes for reclaiming abandoned mine lands

Congressman Matt Cartwright is proposing new legislation to help maintain the trust for future projects in Luzerne County.

The Abandoned Mine Land Trust Fund was established in 1977 and money from it is responsible for the reclamation of many mine lands right here in our area.

The fund is set to expire in September, but Cartwright is proposing new legislation to help maintain the trust for future projects.

"Here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, think of the Arena Hub Plaza, the distribution centers in Hazleton, and the site of the new high school in Wilkes-Barre," The Democrat said. "These are all former abandoned mine land sites that are now or are soon to be places that will drive growth in economic activity."