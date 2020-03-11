Cartwright, Bognet campaign on Election Day

The two men running for U.S. Representative in the Eighth Congressional District met with voters early Tuesday.

A hotly contested race is for U.S. Representative of the Eighth Congressional District, which includes Lackawanna, Wayne, Pike Counties, as well as parts of Luzerne and Monroe.

Democrat incumbent Matt Cartwright is running for his fifth term. He voted by mail-in ballot but was at the Dunmore Borough Community Center to talk with supporters who came out to cast their votes in person in Lackawanna County.

"This is our American franchise, our American democracy at work. If you don't come out and vote, what is our democracy worth? We need to have everyone's input on who works in the government and what priorities the government goes after. So I'm here to say everyone needs to honor the greatest generation that fought and died for our right to vote, everybody, get out there and honor the greatest generation, and make sure you cast your vote today," Rep. Cartwright said.

Newswatch 16 found his challenger, Republican Jim Bognet of Hazleton, chatting with voters while waiting in line to cast his vote at the Hazle Township Commons building.

"We're about family here in northeastern Pennsylvania, and I'm so lucky that I have a huge Italian Irish family that's come out and supported me. Voting really is a family thing. It's about your future. It's about your children's future. We're so excited to have everyone come out and vote. I'm just begging your viewers, no matter who you're voting for, get out there and vote today. The future of the nation is at stake," Bognet said.