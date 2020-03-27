Carrying on school routines during closure

One school district in our area is making sure students keep their routines during the coronavirus pandemic.

WYOMING, Pa. — For Wyoming Area Primary Center principal David Pacchioni, it's the right foot while he shake's his left about on a call recording he's sending out to students to listen to the next morning.

"I needed to do something because I felt it from my staff, I got a few emails that said 'we miss being back at school.' So I kinda came up with the idea, you know, listen, it's a great opportunity to put an all-call out. I see these things on Twitter and Facebook of other teachers in other states doing these things so I figured, 'hey, the best way to start it off is to do an all-call," said Pacchioni.

That goes out to students homes around 9 a.m. Complete with a daily song, the pledge of allegiance, and reminders for students.

"Remember, please stay safe as Nurse Marge is not on-call today."

Pacchioni says he wants to try and bring something positive to the students and staff in these times of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

"Now you're getting to the point, you're and administrator, you're a teacher or staff member and you got into this profession because you care about kids and you want kids to learn. So now we're on week two and it's starting to get a negative light on things," Pacchioni said.

The principal at the Primary Center is not the only one in the Wyoming Area School District trying to connect with students during this closure. Teachers at the Intermediate Center are trying too and getting a little creative.

"The fourth grade team really misses their students and they wanted to do something for them to show them that they really miss them," said Principal Brian Strazdus.

So they posted a video on social media with a song and message to students

Principal Brian Strazdus took over as principal here in January and says effort like this makes him proud.

"I loved it when I saw the video I was ecstatic that the teachers took that initiative and were able to do that for their students," said Strazdus.