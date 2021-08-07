Carry-on confusion: What you can't take on a plane

TSA officials say questions about what's allowed in your bag led to delays over the busy holiday weekend.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — TSA officials in Luzerne County are reminding travelers what they can and can't carry on a plane.

It comes after major delays over the holiday weekend at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Officials tell us people tried to bring things like honey, marinade, and lotion, which costs the TSA about three minutes in delays per item.

You are only allowed 3.4-ounce bottles of liquids, gels, and aerosols in your carry-on. The only exception is hand sanitizer and medical liquids.

"We are lately seeing a lot of prohibited items, especially liquids, gels, and aerosols, and that may be due to the influx of people who are not quite as familiar with our processes and procedures as our experienced business travelers," said TSA official Michael Kichline.