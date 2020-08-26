Carnival brought to health care workers

Health care workers at one nursing facility in Luzerne County got a surprise during their lunch break.

PLAINS, Pa. — There were lots of winners outside The Gardens at East Mountain nursing and rehabilitation center in Plains Township as organizations looking to show support for health care workers put on a carnival

"Unfortunately, we all know what the last few months has forced us to face. We haven't had access to any carnivals, so we brought the carnival to The Gardens at East Mountain here for the staff to enjoy," said Alicia Campana with Commonwealth Home Health.

"We definitely wanted to bring out the cotton candy, the hot dog, everything that you would find at a carnival, obviously there are a lot of other items that could have came out today, but we thought this would hit it right on the head," added Carol Zalutko with Visiting Angels.

"I think having these fun events can certainly bring a sense of community, a sense of happiness, and just a sense of purpose, you know during this time, trying to make their workday a little more fun today if you will," explained Regina Wozniski with Compassus Hospice.

Workers at this nursing home say they are lucky to have remained COVID-19 free during the pandemic and are thankful for this sign of appreciation.

"Unfortunately, it seems like every day right now is Groundhogs Day. You go home, you go to work, and that's about it. So, it's nice to have this little change up here," said Aaron McAndrew with The Gardens at East Mountain.

Along with others that can be found around campus...

"So the signs that we have up, I mean every day it encourages you to come back into work. You go home, you feel good, you know that you're participating in a lot of things and you're helping patients out and everything. So yeah, it really peps you up when you come to work and see that and know that people appreciate you," added McAndrew.