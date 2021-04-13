Caregiver, boyfriend accused of theft

A couple in Luzerne County are accused of ripping off an elderly, bed-ridden victim.

Police in Hanover Township say Shawn Cook and his girlfriend Tiffany Shotwell stole $8,000 from an elderly man with cerebral palsy.

That man was in Shotwell's care.

Police say Shotwell was a home care taker at Scranton-based Valley Home Care and had the victim's debit card to buy groceries.

Instead, court paperwork shows the couple bought a cell phone, iPods, and a camera for themselves.

They also spent more than $500 at a build-a-bear workshop.

Police say the couple lives along Westminster Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Christine Wesley lives nearby.

"This poor man. He trusted somebody to take care of him and it's a shame. It really is a shame. You really have to be so careful."

Police say surveillance video at both Walmarts in Wilkes-Barre Township and Pittston Township show the couple making large purchases with no intention of giving anything to the victim.

Court paperwork shows the couple admitted to using the man's debit card for those shopping sprees.

"Especially right now with the pandemic going on and how much more they're relying on people to help them because they can't come out or they don't want to get sick and they don't want to be around everybody. That's just one of the most horrendous things I think you could do to somebody is take advantage of them financially," said George Mcmahon of Forty Fort.

The couple was arraigned at the magistrate's office in Hanover Township.

They are free on $50,000 unsecured bail.