Luzerne County

Jon Meyer offers career advice to elementary students

Jon visits students at Lake-Noxen Elementary school for career day

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — "Good morning, my name is Peter Rutwell and good morning I'm Carmen 

Demaro." No, they aren't taking Jon and Mindi's jobs, yet. Jon was part of 

career day at Lake-Noxen Elementary School in Luzerne County on 

Thursday. The kids had great questions but seemed to love learning and 

doing a pretend newscast, including weather and sports.  "So, what do you 

think about the fog right now?  It's really heavy, probably can't be able to drive 

through it. "A water main break Saturday delayed the Wyoming Valley 

Conference Wrestling tournament."

    

