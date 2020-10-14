Car wash gets haunted for Halloween

Orloski's Car Wash & Lube Shop is hosting a haunted four-day event to celebrate Halloween.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For four days only, Orloski's Car Wash and Lube Shop is turning its carwash near Wilkes-Barre into a haunted attraction. It's something workers here have been planning since this summer.

"It looked like Halloween was kind of going to be canceled. We were thinking about a fun thing that we could do for our employees, our customers, just have a good time with it with other things possibly being closed," explained Jerry Orloski.

From October 27 to October 30, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., your carwash at Orloski's comes with scary add-ons free of any extra charge.

"I thought it would be great for business, pull in a lot of brand new people, and get going with it," said Derek Kurkoski, an employee of the shop.

Folks at the carwash tell Newswatch 16 if a line starts to form outside, the spooking will make its way out here too.

"We saw it as an opportunity. Obviously, it's safe; you're going to be in your car for Halloween. And it's just kind of one of those things where I thought it was a good time and try to do it," said Orloski.

Newswatch 16 got to sit in on a rehearsal, complete with some of the scare tactics you might see later this month.

We also learned that the experience includes a charitable donation to the United Way of Wyoming Valley with $2 from every carwash during this event sent its way.

"Because, obviously, there's a lot of like fire halls and other charities and stuff like that that weren't able to do their fundraisers, so we thought if we were going to do that, we should also try to give back at the same time, because we had an opportunity where people were in the vehicles and safe we can't just take advantage of it. We wanted to also give back to the community as well," Orloski added.

Watch the promotional video created by the team at Orloski's here or below!