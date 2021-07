Police say a vehicle hit one house's porch and then came to a stop after hitting a second house in Ashley Wednesday night.

ASHLEY, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit two houses in Luzerne County.

Police say a car jumped a fence, then hit a porch of one house before hitting another house along Main Street in Ashley.

Two women were taken to the hospital but were alert at the scene.

No one inside the homes was hurt.

So far, there is no word on what caused the driver to lose control.