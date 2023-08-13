Car show in Edwardsville benefits suicide prevention

A car show in Luzerne County helped to raise awareness and money for suicide prevention.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Hope with Horsepower, held at the Gateway Shopping Center in Edwardsville, is an annual car show.

There was music and food trucks from around the area, and all types of cars were welcome.

Organizers say events like these help get rid of the stigma surrounding mental health awareness.

"Mental health awareness and suicide prevention in the male aspect of gender is just not spoken about as much because of the stigmas, so that's kind of the big reason of why I wanted to join the two forces," said Brittany Walter, Hope for Horsepower Co-coordinator.

All the money raised will go to the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.