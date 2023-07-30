Car show in Luzerne County benefits veterans

The sons of the American Legion Mountain Top Post 781 hosted the car show on Henry Drive in Mountain Top.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A car show to benefit veterans was held in Luzerne County Sunday.

Tons of folks came out to show off their cars and enjoy the food, including one man who created his own car, a 1946 GMC cab put over a pickup truck.

"I've been building cars since I was a teenager. I've always been in cars, muscle cars in the street rods and hot rods, and it's just something that I enjoy doing," said Chet Zakeski, Wilkes-Barre.

Proceeds benefit local veterans and their children.

This was the organization's 10th annual car show in Luzerne County.