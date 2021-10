The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are asking drivers to slow down after a string of recent crashes.

The latest crash happened on Saturday around 6 p.m. along Highland Park Boulevard.

Officers say this is the third rollover in the last four months near the Mohegan Sun Arena.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police are warning drivers to take their time and obey the 25 miles per hour speed limit.

This accident here marks the 3rd roll over in 4 months on Highland Park Boulevard near the Mohegan Sun Arena. How is... Posted by Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department on Saturday, October 2, 2021