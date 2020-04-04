Car dealership offers free food

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A car dealership in Luzerne County switched gears today doling out free food to those in need. This is the second Saturday that Barber Ford in Exeter has turned its service department into a food pantry for the community. The organizers say that people were lined up hours early for the giveaway that included fresh produce, pet food, and non-perishables for families in need. Barber Ford says all the food was gone in about an hour. It was donated by restaurants and community groups in Luzerne County. The car dealership hopes to make the Saturday food pantry a weekly thing as long as it's needed.