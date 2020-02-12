Vehicle crashes into house in Nanticoke

The crash happened Tuesday evening on Garfield Street.

A car crashed into a home on Garfield Street in Nanticoke Tuesday night.

According to officials, the incident happened after 4:30 p.m.

The car knocked down guide wires for a pole, went off the road, and then crashed into a basement window.

According to the police, the woman driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

Officers say they could not get much information from the driver.

There is structural damage to the home on the foundation wall.