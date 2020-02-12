Vehicle crashes into house in Nanticoke

A car crashed into a home on Garfield Street in Nanticoke Tuesday night.
According to officials, the incident happened after 4:30 p.m.
The car knocked down guide wires for a pole, went off the road, and then crashed into a basement window.
According to the police, the woman driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.
Officers say they could not get much information from the driver.
There is structural damage to the home on the foundation wall.
People were home at the time of the incident but were not injured.