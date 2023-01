Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the store located in Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into a business in Wilkes-Barre Township Sunday evening.

Officials say a car crashed into the Petco store in Wilkes-Barre Township Commons just after 5 p.m.

EMS and Wilkes-Barre Township Police were on scene, but no one is believed to be injured in the crash.

No word yet on what led to the crash in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.