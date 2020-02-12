Car crashes into house in Nanticoke

The crash happened Tuesday evening.

A car crashed into a home on Garfield Street in the Hop Bottom section of Nanticoke Tuesday night.

According to officials, the incident happened after 4:30pm.

The car knocked down guide wires for a pole then went off the road.

The car then crashed into a basement window.

According to the police, the woman driving the vehicle is in her 30s and sustain non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.

Officers say they could not get much information from the driver.

There is structural damage to the home on the foundation wall.

The car is still currently at the scene.

People were home at the time of the incident but were not injured.

Officials from a local fire company are trying to shore up the property on the inside.