Car crashes into business in Luzerne County

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A car crashed into a business around 2 p.m. on Sunday along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, near Warrior Run.

The vehicle struck The Smoke Shop, smashing a window and damaging the front of the shop.

One employee was inside at the time but was not hurt.

Two people inside the car were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

According to the owner, The Smoke Shop will be closed for the rest of the day on Sunday, hoping to reopen tomorrow.