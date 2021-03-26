Candy company stays busy amid pandemic

Sugar Plum Chocolates has been very busy with online and curbside pick-up orders.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — For more than a quarter-century, Sugar Plum Chocolates has been making candies and specialty items in Forty Fort. Chief Innovation Officer Neil Edley says its 26th year was unlike any other.

"The past year has been very interesting. We closed our retail location due to COVID, but we're strictly online, and we have curbside pickup," explained Neil.

Sugar Plum also offers delivery, which the company has always done, and it's something Neil says helped his business survive the pandemic.

"Last Easter was insane because I think we were like the only candy store open, Candy Company open, so like, we're just hit like a pound of bricks," said Neil.

Neil also attributes the company's success to specialty items like Easter baskets and chocolate-covered sandwich cookies.

"We have our famous zombie bunny. We ship these nationwide. This we've been making this for a long time," added Neil. "And we're extremely busy right now. I don't see a difference."

But if you want these items for your Easter celebrations, Neil says you better act fast if you want it delivered.

"The longer you wait, the more you're going to pay for, but that's up to the customer," said Neil.