Candlelight vigil held for murder victim

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A candlelight vigil for a murder victim was held in Luzerne County.

It was 15 years ago that Amanda Kates was shot and killed trying to get away from her ex-boyfriend outside her home along Carey Avenue.

She was just 21 years old.

Her family and friends gathered outside the place where she lived to remember the tragic sequence of events.

"It's been hard. It's been a hard 15 years, especially for her two boys," said Joan Sota-Mignone, Kates' grandmother. "I think something like this when you have a chance to speak out and say how you feel, I think it helps everyone."