It was a magical weekend for many at a campground in Luzerne County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — This weekend was the 'Make a Wish Funtastic Weekend' at The Moyers Grove Campground in Hollenback Township near Hobbie.

It works to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a foundation that made it possible for some of the campers to go to Disney World.

In just a couple of hours, the event raised more than $4,000.

The fundraiser continued Sunday with a breakfast sandwich sale and glow-in-the-dark duck derby in Luzerne County.