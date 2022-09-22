Luzerne County campers ready for any forecast

Cold weather isn't stopping campers at Francis Slocum State Park from enjoying the tail end of the camping season.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A sweater and steak dinner out by the campfire is just one of the ways Bonnie Dry and her husband plan on beating the cold temperatures this weekend while camping at Francis Slocum State Park in Luzerne County.

"During the night we start the campfire furnace, that keeps us warm and takes the chill off. Then we cover-up," Bonnie, from Lebanon, said.

While the Dry's campsite has been set up all week, just across the road, her sister Alsion Siegfried and her husband Brad are just setting up for a nice weekend away, ready for whatever the forecast has in store.

"I have like three layers for underneath. I got a hat and gloves," Alison, also from Lebanon, said.

"When it's getting colder, you probably wanna check the weather because you wanna bring extra clothing, cause if not you're gonna freeze," Brad added.

That same mantra is followed right down the road by Dan Ciruzzi and his wife from New Hampshire, who are setting up their camper for the weekend as well.

"We know the climate around here, we've been coming here for a while. So no, the climate has no real effect cause we are prepared for it. When you go camping, you gotta be prepared; that's the whole script to having a good time is being prepared," Dan said.

While a heated RV is nice for getting out of the chilly conditions, there are other campers like Michele Nesbit of Edwardsville who prefer a simpler approach.

"Well, of course, and RV, they have heat, and in the summertime, they have air conditioning; I don't have that. You know now that it's brisk and it's gonna get a little chilly tonight it's warm clothes and lots of blankets," she explained.

And while people are feeling those chilly temperatures now, all the campers we spoke to said this weather won't stop them from enjoying the last few weeks of the camping season.