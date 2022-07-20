Campers learn law enforcement, criminal justice at Camp Cadet

Summer is the peak camping season, and young people from our area have lots of options.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The march is on at Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Camp Cadet.

And the chopper landed on the soccer fields of Penn State Hazleton to give campers a full law enforcement experience.

"Back after two years after COVID was canceled for last year. So we're really excited to be back, and I had an opportunity to meet the new kids, interact with them. I kind of explained a little thing about law enforcement and how we train and show them some of our resources, which you know, most everyday kid does not get to see those types of things," trooper David Peters, state police, said.

"Well, there's a lot of intense training the first day. It seems all cool and then you wake up the next morning and then you go on this mile run and you're like, I'm out of breath. And then right away you go to breakfast," camper Austin Bush, of Stroudsburg, said.

Every day, campers meet with members of different branches of law enforcement, such as a helicopter pilot, and learn all about their responsibilities in the field and in the air.

Campers said it wasn't easy getting a seat on this field.

"Yes, I had to apply and then I got an interview. And I went to interview and I was very nervous for it, but I ended up getting it," camper Morgan Hyland, of Saylorsburg, said.

But with their futures in mind, it's something they wanted to experience firsthand.

"I'm leaning towards forensic scientist because that sounds really cool," Hyland said.

"Because I want to get into law myself, I want to be an FBI agent. And I want to learn more about the background and I want to get a better idea of what it's like, the training, what the perspective of it is, things like that," Bush said.

Find more information about Camp Cadet Summer Program.