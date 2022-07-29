Camp Sight converges on Wilkes-Barre

Counselors from Camp Sight led their campers on a downtown scavenger hunt in the Diamond City using maps and clues to hit all of Wilkes-Barre's hot spots.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Navigating a city like Wilkes-Barre can be challenging for anyone for children with vision impairment it can be downright dangerous.

That's why counselors from Camp Sight led their campers on a downtown scavenger hunt in the Diamond City using maps and clues to hit all of Wilkes-Barre's hot spots.

"It's great for their safety, honestly, this gives them a great opportunity to practice their street crossing skills, to practice using a GPS getting from place to place, there's a whole bunch of skills to incorporate into the day, which is great," said Kristen Lilly, Northeast Sight Services.

They started things off at City Hall, then Public Square, the Osterhout Library, and the place where Parlor Root Beer is made.

They're learning about their environment and how to navigate it but the counselors say the greatest thing they gain is each other.

"Vision loss is pretty rare in childhood. A lot of these kids, they wouldn't know each other otherwise, they go to separate schools. This is a great program to bring them together and help them form friendships and get social support from their peers which is really great," said Lilly

Just ask 13-year-old Lily Morgan.

"First came when I was five years old and I plan to go until I graduate," said Morgan. "It gets me trying a bunch of new things, it gives me new experiences, and something new every corner and turn. Along with being with a bunch of new friends who will always be by my side and care for me."

Lily takes her role as a leader of the group very seriously.

"To be there to guide them is what I'm here for nowadays," said Lilly.

Friends can be the greatest guides.