Camp Sight Jr. tours Wilkes-Barre

The trip for young campers who are blind or visually impaired included a stop at City Hall to meet the mayor.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you spent your Friday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre, you may have seen a tour group wearing bright yellow shirts.

"We Have our Camp Sight Jr. program happening this week. We do it in conjunction with Community Services for Sight out of Hazleton," said Sara Peperno with Northeast Sigh Services.

It's a summer camp for children who are blind or visually impaired. Paul, Fabian, and Jacob were the young campers on a tour of the city of Wilkes-Barre.

"This gives them an opportunity to meet other kids that have the same challenges, and also come together and do activities they might not have an option to do," added Peperno.

Like take a trip to city hall.

"Are you nervous to meet the mayor?" Newswatch 16 asked camper Paul McAfee of White Haven.

"A little bit," he replied.

"Have you ever met a mayor before?" we asked.

"Well, I watched a lot of 'The Simpsons,' the mayor, and he's like very funny," Paul said.

We're not sure how funny Mayor George Brown is compared to that mayor, but the children did get a special tour of his office.

They also got to have some fun with members of the city's fire and police departments.

"Our programs have been virtual up until this point, so it's great to bring the kids back together. We've been doing this program for over 10 years, so it's been great to get camp back together," added Peperno.