Calling all cat lovers to the cat cafe

Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe opens this weekend in Plains Township.

PLAINS, Pa. — Inside the cat den are the cats Klondike, Marsha, Mickey, and Bug who were all brought here by Vikki Kenyon because of her cat Frankie.

"When I was able to rescue my own Frankie from a shelter, it just made me really inspired me to try and save all the other kitties as well," explains Kenyon.

So she's opening Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe on North River Street in Plains Township.

This will be a place where guests can book a 50-minute session to hang out with adoptable cats through Whiskers World, Inc.

Kenyon says it was a long process finding a location and working with the health department, but all the work she's done to bring this to fruition has been positively reinforced by all the buzz she's seen online about her venture.

We’re so excited to be bringing a cat cafe to NEPA! 😸 Grand opening will be sometime in May, date is TBA! Like & follow... Posted by Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe on Thursday, April 8, 2021

"I posted a picture of me just pointing to our banner, and that post reached, thousands and thousands of people, like completely blew my mind. And it just really solidified exactly why I was doing this, and the community support, I can't even I still, I still can't fathom how popular this is but it's awesome. I'm glad we're supported," said Kenyon.

The cat den is just part of her mission, Kenyon wants to use this place to support local businesses too.

"We have a coffee shop, we are using Grateful Roast in Nanticoke, their coffee. We also have our gift shop, so tons of cat merchandise. If anybody else has cats and you go into a store and the cat section is always so small, so we wanted a place where you can find everything from soaps to home decor to cat toys catnip, and everything in between," added Kenyon.

The grand opening for Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe is May 29, but the cat den is fully booked for the weekend.

But that doesn't mean you can't come in, grab some coffee, do a little shopping, and check out the kitties through the window.