Cake competition in Luzerne County

The competition was part of a fall festival held at Luzerne Fire Station Sunday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association.

The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle.

It finished up with a cake competition judged by a panel including Newswatch 16's very own Chelsea Strub and retired Newswatch 16 Photojournalist Michael Erat; not a bad way to spend a Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County.

