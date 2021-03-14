Buy cookies, get a free ice cream cone!

One business in Plains is helping out a local Girls Scout Troop.

PLAINS, Pa. — It's that time of the year again - Girl Scouts are out and about selling their famous cookies.

Troop 33206 was at Handel's Ice Cream in Plains on Saturday.

The Plains Handel's owner gave away a free ice cream cone to anyone that purchased at least two boxes of cookies.

"It's one of my favorite parts of Girl Scouts. I really enjoy being out here," said scout Em Rob.

"And seeing the reaction people give, like how happy they are to see them again because some people didn't get them last year," said scout Aaralyn Mbaye.