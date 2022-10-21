Butter prices breaking the bank for bakeries

As we head into the holiday baking season one key ingredient is costing bakeries a whole lot more, butter.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Bakery Delite in Plains Township, staff are pumping out pies, cookies, and other sweet treats.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, they're about to get slammed with orders.

"Thousands, every single day going right up until a few days before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Two of the biggest holidays of the year, so we will be working around the clock," said bakery co-owner George Blom.

But all of those treats are going to cost more as the price of the key ingredient, butter, continues to climb.

"Pre-pandemic, we were buying about 5,000, and it was about $2 per pound, and now it's up over $4," said Blom.

Bakery Delite says there's no shortage of butter with its supplier.

The bakery buys all of its ingredients in bulk, and butter is ordered by the pallet.

"Especially this time of year, we are going towards Christmas; it is our biggest time for butter usage, so not a good time to buy. It's still available, you know sometimes it's a little difficult just depends on how much you want to pay for it. You can always get it; you just have to pay for it," said Blom.

Eggs, flour, and shortening have also skyrocketed, leaving the bakery with no other choice other than to bump up prices.

"Pies are up about three dollars compared to last year."

For the home bakers, Land O'Lakes says its prices have jumped 32% since last year.