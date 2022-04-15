Busy holiday weekend of travel begins

Drivers are hitting the road ahead of what's expected to be a big holiday weekend. Many travelers aren't letting high fuel costs and inflation derail their plans.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's the start of a busy weekend along Interstate 81 in Luzerne County. According to a report from Tripadvisor, about a quarter of Americans plan to travel this weekend, but this year it's going to cost a lot more. The travel website also suggests the average amount people are spending on Easter weekend trips has gone up by 74%.

As many look forward to Easter gatherings, they're also keeping an eye on how much it's going to cost.

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.07, but here in the commonwealth the average jumps to $4.16. That's down from $4.41 just a month ago, but it's still on drivers' minds.

Thomas Majewski and Jackie Taft are driving from New York to the Carolinas to meet up with family for the holiday. They're hoping to avoid filling up in Pennsylvania.

"You're gonna go. If you're going, you're going," Taft said. "So, the price is the price -- but yeah, it's outrageous."



"I get good gas mileage, so I'll probably try to make it to Maryland to get cheaper gas," Majewski added.

"I mean, it's expensive," said Josh Lafrance from Vermont. "We do at least one trip a year, but it hasn't been horrible. Definitely had to budget for it, save some money."

Newswatch 16 caught up with Lafrance and his family on their way from Vermont to the Lancaster area for vacation. He was one of several who told us driving is still the cheapest option.



"We looked into flying or taking the train and that's actually more money than driving," he said.



"Prices of plane tickets is actually pretty expensive these days," added Patrick Leduc from Montreal, Canada.

Leduc is taking his kids to Orlando by car; hoping to make memories along the way.

"It's the leisure, it's the fun of travelling and doing this by car," he said. "I did this all my childhood years and everything. It's pretty fun and it's a trip."

While many were hitting the road, we found the Grillini's in West Pittston looking forward to a much more relaxed holiday weekend.

Ralph Grillini's said he has a simple plan for the weekend; "just eat and vegetate."

Many of the drivers we spoke with said the extra cost is not ideal, but they won't let it keep them from enjoying this holiday weekend.