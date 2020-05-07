Businesses in Wilkes-Barre close for the holiday

Like many other places, the Fourth of July looks a bit different this year. Many businesses opted to close up shop this holiday weekend.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Closed sign, after closed sign after closed sign that's what you'll see if you try to visit some restaurants in downtown Wilkes-barre this holiday weekend.

With tons of holiday events canceled, that normally draw a crowd of people, many restaurants have closed up shop for the holiday, and even the weekend.

But that's not the case for Eden- a vegan cafe on the main street.

"We thought you know, people are traveling, people are looking for places to go, it's it in the day time were open until 6.," said Christian Pilosi, owner of Eden, A Vegan Cafe.

The cafe also has another restaurant in Scranton

That location is closed for the day to give staff the holiday off.

Christian Pilosi, the owner of Eden, understands why many businesses decide to close. He says it because it's cheaper to close for a few days than to operate and only seat a few people.

"In years past in our Scranton location, the same thing would normally have lots of fireworks a big celebration. there would be a lot of people in town and with hat not being the case this year, I guess a lot of people are deciding to stay home," said Pilosi.

With many fourth of July celebrations canceled and fewer people in the city, the owner here at Eden's believes those are the two reasons why many businesses and restaurants have closed there door this weekend.

"With less um celebrations and festivities going on um I'm sure some of them decided to just take it as an opportunity to close, especially with it being the weekend," said Pilosi.