Facebook post prompts businesses to close in Luzerne County

Many businesses in Wilkes-Barre Township closed and boarded up their entrances Tuesday due to a post made on Facebook.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township tell Newswatch 16 the department received several calls from businesses in the township concerned about a Facebook post (seen below).

The post asked people to meet in the Walmart parking lot at 8 p.m. Tuesday night to loot Walmart. 

As a precaution, many businesses closed and the police provided a heightened presence in order to avoid any problems.

Some businesses boarded up their windows and barricaded their entrances as a precaution. 

Police say the person who made the post is under investigation to find out who they are and what their intent was.