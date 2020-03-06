Facebook post prompts businesses to close in Luzerne County

Many businesses in Wilkes-Barre Township closed and boarded up their entrances Tuesday due to a post made on Facebook.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township tell Newswatch 16 the department received several calls from businesses in the township concerned about a Facebook post (seen below).

The post asked people to meet in the Walmart parking lot at 8 p.m. Tuesday night to loot Walmart.

As a precaution, many businesses closed and the police provided a heightened presence in order to avoid any problems.

Some businesses boarded up their windows and barricaded their entrances as a precaution.