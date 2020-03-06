Facebook post prompts businesses to close in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township tell Newswatch 16 the department received several calls from businesses in the township concerned about a Facebook post (seen below).
The post asked people to meet in the Walmart parking lot at 8 p.m. Tuesday night to loot Walmart.
As a precaution, many businesses closed and the police provided a heightened presence in order to avoid any problems.
Some businesses boarded up their windows and barricaded their entrances as a precaution.
Police say the person who made the post is under investigation to find out who they are and what their intent was.