Business owner thankful fire wasn't worse

Businesses hit by fire over the weekend in Luzerne County are working to recover and reopen.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — "It's very, very scary to get that call saying your store is on fire. It's like, 'What?'"

That's what happened to Jan Dado, who owns 239 Pet Supplies near Shickshinny. She was woken up around 3 a.m. Sunday and was informed that the General Store, which is attached to her business and another one along Route 239 was up in flames.

Since then, there's been very little sleep.

"A little bit of ups and downs, not knowing what's what, what you can and can't do yet," Dado said. "Waiting on the insurance and that stuff. Just a lot of up and down feelings."

Luckily, the fire, which has no official cause yet, was put out quickly before it spread to Dado's business. The only thing she's dealing with is a strong smell of smoke inside her building and minor smoke damage.

Businesses everywhere have been hit in some way by the coronavirus, including hers. Given how often we see fires envelop houses and businesses, Dado says she's feeling lucky this story didn't have a different result.

"Thank goodness that it wasn't worse," Dado added. "It could've been a lot worse. The fire companies did a great job containing it to just one building. The smoke damage is bad, but it's not horrible. Could've been a whole lot worse. I'm just thankful it wasn't."