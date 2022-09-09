Luzerne County business printing the queen

The love for the monarch has made quite the workload for a business in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us what's hot off the press.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Queen Elizabeth II will live on in the form of a life-sized cardboard cutout in homes across the nation, thanks to a Luzerne County business.

"Now, everybody is fascinated with their lifestyle, and you know, they want to celebrate the queen's life in their own way, so they're going to order a cutout," said Scott Paull, co-owner of Wet Paint Printing and Design.

Hundreds of orders for the cutouts started to flood Wet Paint Printing and Design in Wilkes-Barre as news of the monarch's death quickly made its way to the states.

"It pretty much went from like 0 to 100 in a matter of within the hour," said Bruce Montigney, foreman at Wet Paint.

The business is an exclusive manufacturer contracted through Star Cutouts, the largest cardboard cutout company in England. They're the only business in the U.S. allowed to print the queen.

Paull says the queen has been their number one seller this year, so they had inventory on hand.

"We did have some printed. We had to dip into our Christmas inventory, but even that has dwindled quickly," Paull said.

To help meet demand, some employees are volunteering to work overtime. The staff can print one Queen Elizabeth every six minutes or 250 per eight-hour shift.

"We'll be working probably all the way through till Monday because we have a lot of work to get done," Montigney said. "From printing, basically, to them getting cut, then from getting cut, we have to easel them and pack them into boxes where they will then be shipped to customers "

Pallets of cutouts are ready to be shipped across the nation.

"Since it happened yesterday, we were at about 450. I'm shipping 600 today, I can't keep up," Paull said.