The Sugar Notch zoning board voted three to two to allow a bus company to set up a parking lot.

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — It's a blow to people living in a Luzerne County neighborhood.

It will go up at the former Holy Family Church.

Residents say bus fumes and noise hurt their quality of life.

Plans are to store 27 buses at the site year-round.