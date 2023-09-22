Bus drivers helping one of their own in Luzerne County after the driver of a bus full of students was hit in Bear Creek more than two weeks ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — "I see the kids when they're in their moms' bellies, in the carriage, and then their first day of school, then in high school, then they're graduating. This is just a journey, and it's fun," said Penny Townes, bus driver.

Penny Townes has been behind the wheel of the bus in Wilkes Barre for the past 13 years.

But Townes says every bus driver's worst nightmare happened to one of their own back on September 6th, "I got a call from my sister who works at Geisinger, and the first words out of her mouth were, was it you?"

It was Townes' colleague Sue Tattersall-Ent who was driving a route to Bear Creek Charter School when she was hit head-on by a tow truck that crossed into oncoming traffic.

Police say that the tow truck driver suffered a medical emergency when it struck the bus full of four dozen students.

"She said there was nowhere to go driving that with a bus load of kids, and you have no out. Terrifying," said Townes.

Sue has brain swelling and broken bones with a long recovery ahead of her which will include learning how to walk.

Townes says Sue has been driving for more than 20 years and has become like family, "She's just a really loving, kind, sweet, generous woman. She'll give you the shirt off her back."

But now it's Townes and her colleagues at Student Transportation of America who are doing just that, stepping up to host a fundraiser to help with the medical costs for Sue and her five grandchildren.

Four of them were on the bus that day of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

"Unfortunately, the bills will still come in so, and I immediately thought, what's easy, quick, and not too expensive, but can put a little bit of money in her pocket," said Townes.

The company will hold a spaghetti dinner at the Wilkes-Barre Township Firehall on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the Student Transportation of America building on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre.

If you can't make it, you can find more information on how to support Sue and her family by clicking here.