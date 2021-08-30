Bus driver dies after medical emergency

It was determined that the driver died from a sudden medical condition and not from injuries she sustained in the crash.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bus driver in Luzerne County is dead after officials say she suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The coroner says Judith Bingle, 65, was driving along Salem Boulevard in Salem Township around 7 a.m. when her bus flipped.

She was transferred to Berwick Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

