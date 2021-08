The SUV driver pulled over at the Antojito Latinos Deli and Market and then the vehicle went up in flames.

BERWICK, Pa. — An SUV caught fire, causing some damage to a business in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 3:30 pm at Antojito Latinos Deli and Market near Berwick.

According to the Salem Township fire chief, the driver saw flames coming from under the SUV while driving on Route 11.

The driver pulled over at the market and then the SUV went up in flames.