Troopers believe the crooks used a gun to get inside the Countryside Quik Mart in Hunlock Creek.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a burglary at a store on Monday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Countryside Quik Mart in Hunlock Creek.

Troopers said the thieves shot out the store's front glass with a 9 mm handgun and stole 60 vape pens and two 12-packs of Twisted Tea.

A similar break-in happened early Monday in Wyoming County.