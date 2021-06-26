Building back better in Hazleton

A community in Luzerne County gathered at The Hazleton Art League to celebrate as we inch out of the pandemic.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A community in Luzerne County gathered at The Hazleton Art League to celebrate as we inch out of the pandemic.

Action Together NEPA sponsored the Build Back Better festival along West Broad Street.

There was music, food, and activities for kids.

"It feels so good to see people smiling and just enjoying each other's company for just this moment because for so long we weren't able too," said Alicia Duque, Outreach Organizer, Action Together NEPA.