Building and battling Lego robots

Students at this Lego Robotics Camp this week at Luzerne County Community College tell Newswatch 16 there's a lot to like about it.

"I like how we can like, like program robots and build them and like just play with them and stuff and building them," said James Gibbons of Dallas.

At this camp, students are building, designing, and programming robots to do things like battle, race, or something more practical.

Lydia Cain of Mountain Top wants her robot to help people by doing things like picking up items or cleaning.

Each of the campers here either individually or as part of a team will build a base robot and then add to it, and then program those pieces to do things.

"Me and my partner, we hooked up these parts, and we saw our partners are like the other robot over there, and we saw how, like, powerful the robot is and we just cannot get a lot of stuff on it to make her as powerful," said Gibbons.

The camp may only be a week long and three hours a day, but for some, it's pretty close to a dream come true.

"I love building, and I want to be an engineer when I grew up, and when I started Legos, I just fell in love with it," said Cain.