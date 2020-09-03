Brush fires burn in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire officials are warning there is a higher risk of brush fires today because of weather conditions.
Flames spread across a field behind Al Karaska Memorial Park in Wilkes-Barre Township around 8:00 Sunday evening.
A viewer sent us these photos of the fire.
The low humidity and wind gusts make it easier for fires to spread quickly.
The flames here were visible from Interstate 81 at their worst but firefighters say they were able to get the brush fire under control quickly in Luzerne County.