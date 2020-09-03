Brush fires burn in Luzerne County

Fire officials warned of high risk for brush fires Sunday due to weather conditions. Sunday night those risks became reality around the county.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire officials are warning there is a higher risk of brush fires today because of weather conditions.

Flames spread across a field behind Al Karaska Memorial Park in Wilkes-Barre Township around 8:00 Sunday evening.

A viewer sent us these photos of the fire.

The low humidity and wind gusts make it easier for fires to spread quickly.